The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,396,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,623. The company has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.06 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

