The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Southern were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. 430,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 11.56%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.