The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.