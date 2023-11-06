The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,817. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

