Theory Financial LLC Acquires 238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.