Theory Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.70. 346,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

