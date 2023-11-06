Theory Financial LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,488. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.35 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

