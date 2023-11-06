Theory Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Theory Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.18 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $338.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.