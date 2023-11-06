Theory Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.31. 122,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

