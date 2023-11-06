Theory Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 1,579,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

