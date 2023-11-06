Theory Financial LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.89. 1,803,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,433. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

