Theory Financial LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.30. 196,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,522. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.