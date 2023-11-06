Theory Financial LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Theory Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.46. 120,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $308.59 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

