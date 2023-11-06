Theory Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 136,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.59. 170,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

