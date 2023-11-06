Theory Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. 434,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

