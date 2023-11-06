Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.07 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 152,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,614,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

