Theory Financial LLC Invests $7.53 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 4.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $88.37. 664,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

