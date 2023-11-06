Theory Financial LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,463. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

