Theory Financial LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Theory Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,378,239 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

