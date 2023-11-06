Theory Financial LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.94. 211,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

