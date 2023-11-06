Theory Financial LLC Purchases 7,403 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 135,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,252. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

