Theory Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 23,399 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.67. The company had a trading volume of 614,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,239. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
