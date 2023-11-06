Theory Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,248,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,887,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

