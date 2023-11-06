Theory Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

