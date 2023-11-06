Theory Financial LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises about 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.12. 23,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

