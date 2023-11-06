Theory Financial LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $138.11. 814,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.