Theory Financial LLC Sells 426 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Theory Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG remained flat at $157.74 on Monday. 883,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

