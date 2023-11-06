Theory Financial LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,508.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 141,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,583,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $472.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $327.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

