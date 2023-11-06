Theory Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $23,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. 36,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,939. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

