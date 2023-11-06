Theory Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Theory Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. 943,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.