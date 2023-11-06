Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOU. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.71.

TOU stock opened at C$72.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

