TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on THS. Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at $42.50 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.