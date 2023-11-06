Truist Financial Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $21.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PAA opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

