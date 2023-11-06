Truist Financial Cuts Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $8.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,557,000 after buying an additional 734,916 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,092,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 365.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 478,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 142,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

