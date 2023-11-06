Truist Financial Increases Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $130.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $118.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.22. The company had a trading volume of 61,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,560. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.