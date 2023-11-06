Truist Financial Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $221.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

NYSE TFX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,630. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $228.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $204,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

