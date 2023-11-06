Truist Financial Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $5.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 998,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,934. SunPower has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $746.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in SunPower by 18.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SunPower by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 11.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

