U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.5% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.0% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,704. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

