Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.73. 693,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

