UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $654,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.81. The company had a trading volume of 248,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,349. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.04.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.