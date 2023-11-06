Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Univest Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Univest Financial worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,599,000 after acquiring an additional 255,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 15,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

