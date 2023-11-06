UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,248 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,039. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.