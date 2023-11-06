UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,571 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. 506,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.