UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 227 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

AXP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,919. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

