UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 337 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.56. 226,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

