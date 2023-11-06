UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $168.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,156. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

