UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 14,443 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.