UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 17,684 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $330,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

CRM traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $206.20. 1,058,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 651,686 shares of company stock worth $136,580,537. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

