UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,740. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.