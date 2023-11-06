UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 232,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,699. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

